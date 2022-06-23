By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 15:36

Never boring with KARE Design

Are you looking for unique, non-conformist and authentic design full of imagination and inspiration? KARE Design in Torrevieja delivers just that. Using their eye for detail, KARE Design has spent the last 40 years working to provide homes and spaces with extraordinary personality and ingeniously humorous design.

Based in Orihuela Costa and with three more stores in Ibiza, Marbella and Barcelona, KARE Design has been surprising its customers and retail partners all over the world with an incomparable and inexhaustible variety of new furniture, lighting and furnishing accessories since its opening in 1981.

Decorating doesn’t have to be boring or stressful. Our living space is incredibly important and most of us want to reflect our personality and playfulness in our design and decoration. KARE Design’s whimsical and fun pieces will bring magic into your space, right down to the last tiny details.

Their experienced designers are here to offer you the most surprising interior design according to your needs, budget and preferences, with hundreds of lights, accessories and pieces of furniture to create unique spaces tailored to your tastes.

Whether you love a lavish style, bold colours, outrageous accessories or cosy living – the creative team will provide you with professional advice on interior design and styling. Give free rein to your curiosity and discover the unique universe of KARE Design!

KARE Design welcome you to their showroom to discover their unique pieces and products, and where you can also discuss budgets and discounts.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 10am to 9pm, Saturdays 10am to 3pm.

Showroom Address: Carretera Cartagena N332 KM 48’8 03189 Orihuela Costa, Alicante

Phone: 96 676 01 68

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://kare-torrevieja.es/

Instagram: @kare_torrevieja