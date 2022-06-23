By Matthew Roscoe • 23 June 2022 • 17:46

New study finds Covid protection from vaccines worse than natural immunity. Image: Pexels Edward Jenne

SCIENTISTS confirm that natural immunity offers greater Covid protection than vaccines, according to a new study.

Researchers studying the difference vaccines and natural immunity have had on people’s protection against Covid have suggested that one outweighed the other.

The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month after being approved by the institutional review board at the Sheba Medical Centre, has resurfaced after Austria announced that they were scrapping mandatory vaccines.

Using the Israeli Ministry of Health database from August and September 2021 as a reference, “people in the study included those who had been previously infected with Covid or received a coronavirus vaccine.”

The database allowed researchers to study more than 5.7 million people.

As previously reported when the European Medicines Agency (EMA), expressed doubts about the need to give booster doses of the Covid vaccine and was noted in the study, it appears that Covid protection decreases over time.

The data showed that those who had been previously infected had overall higher protection against the virus than those who received a second vaccine dose.

“Among persons who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 (regardless of whether they had received any dose of vaccine or whether they had received one dose before or after infection), protection against reinfection decreased as the time increased since the last immunity-conferring event,” the study said.

“However, this protection was higher than that conferred after the same time had elapsed since receipt of the second dose of the vaccine among previously uninfected persons.”

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a safer and more dependable way to build immunity to COVID-19 than getting sick with COVID-19.”

