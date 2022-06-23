Nights out at Lemmon Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 12:30

Chill with cocktails on the terrace or party on the dancefloor at Lemmon Marbella

Marbella is famous for its glamour and nightlife and Lemmon Marbella is undeniably recognised as one of the best nights out in the area. Whether you are looking for a place with a great vibe to enjoy a few drinks with friends or a crazy party until the early hours, Lemmon Marbella will make sure you have a night to remember!

Set against the backdrop of the well-known Puerto Deportivo Marbella, just steps away from the beachfront, this nightclub and terrace bar combined is one of the longest-established venues in Marbella nightlife. Known as the place to go to for a late night out, spend the warm summer evenings on the expansive terrace drinking cocktails or dance until the early hours to the best international and Spanish hits.

With a seemingly never-ending drinks list of cocktails, spirits and beers, nights of live music, comfortable seating areas and an indoor disco, Lemmon Marbella offers everything you need for an unforgettable experience in one of the most prestigious and popular areas on the coast.

Looking for something a bit different for a special occasion or a wild night while on holiday with your friends? The team has plenty of experience in catering for groups, stag and hen parties, wedding parties and corporate events, offering discounts, packages and promotions so that you can be sure the drinks will be flowing all night!

With 26 years of experience working in bars and nightclubs, General Manager Gavin has built up a solid reputation on the scene and has managed bars from a young age. Now managing Lemmon Marbella, Gavin and the team will cater to all of your needs and make sure you have an incredible night as the lights go down and the music is turned up.

Opening times: Monday – Sunday from 6pm until 7am

Address: Local 12 Puerto Deportivo Marbella, Marbella, 29602

Telephone: 638 42 66 82

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.lemmonmarbella.com

Facebook: Lemmon Marbella

Instagram: LEMMON_MARBELLA