Ondara residents vote for ventilation of the pavilion and cemetery lighting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 June 2022 • 23:12

Ondara Pavillion - Image Google Maps

The residents of Ondara have had their say in the participatory budget of 2022 with pavilion ventilation and lighting in the access to the cemetery coming out tops.

The council will allocate €50,000 to projects chosen by the residents, with the council announcing the winners on June 22.

The vote, which is open to any resident aged 16 or over, resulted in 174 votes being cast with the results as follows:

Pavilion ventilation (€46,000). 50 votes. Installation of public lighting to access and cemetery parking (€19,000). 31 votes. Parking for the sports centre (3,000 euros). Create new parking spaces. 23 votes. Creation of a large-themed children’s play area in Tossals park (€50,000 euros). 20 votes. Stand covers for the municipal soccer field (€31,000). 18 votes Corner mirrors on Constitución, Pizarro and Oeste streets (€10,280). 14 votes. Multisensory room for those with dementia and cognitive impairment (€7,000). 13 votes. Fences in the streets for bullfighting (€26,760). 5 votes.

A grant has been provided by the Provincial Council of Alicante to cover the most popular choice, which has allowed the council to opt for more of the choices. After discussions within the council projects 2, 3, 6 and 7 have been chosen.

The total cost for all the projects is 39,280 euros. The next phase will be to bring these projects to the plenary session of the Municipal Corporation on June 30.

Voting turnout by Ondara residents was low although it is understood the choices and in particular, the ventilation of the pavilion has been widely welcomed.

