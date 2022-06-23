Ondara residents vote for ventilation of the pavilion and cemetery lighting

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 June 2022 • 23:12
Ondara Pavillion - Image Google Maps
The council will allocate €50,000 to projects chosen by the residents, with the council announcing the winners on June 22.
The vote, which is open to any resident aged 16 or over, resulted in 174 votes being cast with the results as follows:
A grant has been provided by the Provincial Council of Alicante to cover the most popular choice, which has allowed the council to opt for more of the choices. After discussions within the council projects 2, 3, 6 and 7 have been chosen.
The total cost for all the projects is 39,280 euros. The next phase will be to bring these projects to the plenary session of the Municipal Corporation on June 30.
Voting turnout by Ondara residents was low although it is understood the choices and in particular, the ventilation of the pavilion has been widely welcomed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.