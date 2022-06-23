Residents evacuated after forest fire breaks out in Valencia’s Riba-roja de Turia

By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 19:39

Image of firefighters in the Valencian Community. Credit: [email protected]_

Residents of an urbanisation in the Valencian Community town of Riba-roja de Turia have been evacuated after a forest fire broke out.



As reported this afternoon, Thursday, June 23, by the Valencian Community Fire Department, and Emergencias 112CV, a fire that broke out near the town of Riba-roja de Turia at approximately 5:30pm, has since been declared a forest fire, shortly before 6pm.

The blaze started at the edge of the CV-370, and a unit of Forestable Firefighters was mobilised by the Generalitat Valenciana. They were accompanied by a fire engine, a plane, three fire crews from the Valencia Fire Department, a 112 helicopter, and a helitransport brigade.

As a result, the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana has established situation 1 of the Special Plan against the Risk of Forest Fires. Two extra planes were deployed, along with three helicopters and a request by the firefighters for the presence of the amphibians of Transificion Ecologica.

As a precaution, due to the close proximity of the fire to the Masia de Traver urbanisation, Local Police officers have evacuated the residents.

