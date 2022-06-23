Residents evacuated after forest fire breaks out in Valencia’s Riba-roja de Turia

By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 19:39
Image of firefighters in the Valencian Community.
Credit: [email protected]_
As reported this afternoon, Thursday, June 23, by the Valencian Community Fire Department, and Emergencias 112CV, a fire that broke out near the town of Riba-roja de Turia at approximately 5:30pm, has since been declared a forest fire, shortly before 6pm.
The blaze started at the edge of the CV-370, and a unit of Forestable Firefighters was mobilised by the Generalitat Valenciana. They were accompanied by a fire engine, a plane, three fire crews from the Valencia Fire Department, a 112 helicopter, and a helitransport brigade.
As a result, the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana has established situation 1 of the Special Plan against the Risk of Forest Fires. Two extra planes were deployed, along with three helicopters and a request by the firefighters for the presence of the amphibians of Transificion Ecologica.
As a precaution, due to the close proximity of the fire to the Masia de Traver urbanisation, Local Police officers have evacuated the residents.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.