By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 10:24

Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from Soviet boyband Laskovyi Mai dies aged 48 Credit : Twitter @Flash43191300

Yuri Shatunov, the former Russian lead singer of Soviet boyband Laskovyi Mai, has died at the age of 48, following heart problems.

The death of Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from the beloved Soviet boyband Laskovyi Mai, was reported on Thursday, June 23, by Life.RU.

“Tonight in the ambulance Yury’s heart stopped,” Shatunov’s PR manager Arkady Kudryashov told Life.

According to the report the death was unexpected, with Shatunov engaging actively on social media, starring in TV programmes and planning to tour Russia in the autumn.

Yuri Shatunov , as the lead singer of the band Laskovy May, toured almost every republic of the former USSR and became a true idol for millions of people throughout the Soviet Union

According to Russian media “the voice of this talented performer was once heard in every receiver, TV or tape recorder in all parts of the former Soviet Union.”

“Posters of Shatunov hung in every room of every Russian teenager.”

With millions of hits on YouTube and Spotify, Yuri Shatunov is best known for songs such as “White Roses”, “Childhood”, “Grey Night”, “Pink Evening” and “Add my voice on tapes”, amongst others.

The death of Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from the beloved Soviet boyband Laskovyi Mai, follows reports of another famous Russian singer and performer Pierre Narcisse dying aged 45 following a cardiac arrest, according to preliminary reports on Wednesday, June 22.

The singer of Cameroonian origin was born in Cameroon in 1977. He later moved to Moscow, Russia, where he would star on a Russian TV show known as “Star Factory.”. He would later go on to write his most famous hit “Chocolate Bunny” and release his first album in 2004.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.