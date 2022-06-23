By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 12:18

Sight and sound cared for with Optica Llamusi

With 20 years of experience in the field of visual and hearing health, Optica Llamusi in Orihuela Costa is committed to providing the highest quality and innovation with their range of products at the best possible prices. All of their optical and audio solutions are designed to improve visual health and quality of life.

Recognised as a prestigious provider in their sector, Optica Llamusi prides itself on satisfying its customers with impeccable service, a wide range of products, competitive prices and an experienced and knowledgeable team to assist you.

Our eyesight is one of the most important senses and having the correct prescription, treatment and frames is one of the most important things for the health of our eyes and the way we want to look. That’s why Optica Llamusi offers a wide variety of lenses and treatments for every wearer – including the most personalised options in progressive lenses, to the most complete in monofocal and/or solar lenses.

Among their wide range of frames and sunglasses, you will find the ideal style suited to your tastes and the shape of your face, including popular brands such as Bvlgari, Prada Rossa, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Serengetti, Bolle, Emporio Armani, Cazal and many more.

Optica Llamusi also offers specialist treatments for low vision, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, amongst others, taking care of every aspect of your visual health.

If you are looking at switching to contact lenses instead of, or as well as, traditional glasses, Optica Llamusi will recommend the most suitable ones that will fit your lifestyle and hobbies from their range of comfortable and high-quality brands. They also offer a free trial for their contact lenses, meaning you will be completely comfortable with wearing them before you make your purchase.

Hearing loss is a disorder that affects a person’s quality of life, self-esteem and ability to relate to others and, as well as assisting you with your visual health, Optica Llamusi provides the best options and advice with hearing aids – including a free hearing test.

To browse their wide variety of frames, book a sight test, find out more about contact lenses or book a hearing test, contact Optica Llamusi:

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm Monday to Saturday, 10am until 6pm Wednesday and Friday

Address: Zenia Golf Shopping Center, Calle Flores, Local 11, La Zenia, Orihuela Costa

Telephone: 966 730 604

Mobile / WhatsApp: 630 046 649

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.opticallamusiorihuelacosta.com

Facebook: @OpticaLlamusiOrihuelaCosta