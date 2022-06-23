By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 7:18

Six people die in Vietnam-era helicopter crash in US Credit: Creative Commons

Six people died in a Vietnam-era helicopter crash after the aircraft crashed into a highway in West Virginia, US, on Wednesday, June 22.

The Vietnam-era helicopter reportedly crashed on Stater Route 17 after leaving its base at an airport in the state’s Logan County, as reported by the Independent.

Rescuers who rushed to the scene found the aircraft on fire.

The Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, Ray Bryant, confirmed that the six people on board had died.

He also explained that the helicopter involved in the crash was a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B, manufactured in 1962, and used as a utility military helicopter with a single turboshaft engine and two-bladed main and tail rotors.

State Route 17 was expected to be closed off for at least 24 hours for an investigation to take place by The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board.

“A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Rt 17 in Logan County, West Virginia, around 5pm local time Wednesday,” stated The Federal Aviation Authority.

“Six people were on board.”

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

Although there have currently been no official reasons given for the helicopter crash, there was a serious thunderstorm alert in the area at the time the accident took place, according to Logan County’s office of emergency.

