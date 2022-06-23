Summer lifeguard services now operating in Rincon de la Victoria

By Tamsin Brown • 23 June 2022 • 9:50

Summer lifeguard services are now operating in Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The lifeguard and surveillance services are now in place for the summer season on the beaches of Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria.

As of June 15, the lifeguard and beach surveillance services in Rincon de la Victoria are operating from noon to 8pm from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays. The services will run until September 30, which is the end of the summer season in the municipality.

As usual, the summer lifeguard and surveillance service will work to ensure the safety of all bathers and beachgoers and will provide help as necessary. The team comprises a coordinator and 19 lifeguards distributed among patrol vehicles, watchtowers, bicycles and the water. An emergency telephone number has been set up for beachgoers: 656447213.

There is also a water cleaning service, with two boats that will locate and collect floating and semi-floating solid waste (dead fish, packaging, etc.) from 10am to 6pm.

The Department of Environmental Sustainability of the Rincon Town Hall has also increased its services over the summer, with the collection of waste from fishmongers and restaurants and reinforced disinfection of beaches and their surroundings, including showers, walkways, fountains, toilets, signs, benches and so on.

