EXPLAINER: The difference between the blue badge and the V-15 in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 23 June 2022 • 18:58

The difference between the blue badge and the V-15 sign

Do you know the difference between the blue badge and the V-15 in Spain? Here, we explain the differentiators and how you can obtain these cards.

The V-15 sign is used to identify drivers who have reduced mobility. The shape (square with rounded edges), dimensions (21cm x 21cm), and colour (blue) are defined in the Noticias Juridicas.

The traffic law states that drivers who want to use this sign to be identified as having reduced mobility must place one sign in the front and another sign on the back side of the vehicle.

The card must be clearly visible for checking purposes and, if you do not display it on your vehicle when you park in a disabled parking space, you can be fined and your vehicle could be removed.

However, some drivers use this sign to show other drivers that they have a disability or reduced mobility and it is a way to request that other road users leave more space between vehicles when parking in case they need to get in or out of a wheelchair or electric scooter from the vehicle.

These cards can be purchased on the internet or in any car spare parts shop, however, remember that these signs do not give drivers the right to park in any disabled parking space unless they have the disabled parking card (blue badge).

If you need to get a card, you must meet these requirements:

– You must be an EU citizen

– As a general rule, the degree of your disability must be at least 33 per cent, however, there are some exceptions

Your information will be certified at an assessment centre and they will provide the certificate that you must take to the town hall and then fill out a form. You will then receive your disabled parking card which can be used in all the European Union.

If you intend to permanently reside in Spain (or any other European country) you will need to apply for a new disabled badge at your local town hall (Ayuntamiento).

To qualify for a blue badge in Spain you will usually need to:

– Be a resident of Spain

– Be registered on the local town hall’s padrón

– Have a recognised disability of at least 33 per cent

– Have reduced mobility that would prevent you from easily using public transport

– Anyone from the EU can apply for the blue badge, but you will need to have an NIE number and an EU passport

You will also need to complete the form, which you can get from your local town hall. The form is usually referred to as a ‘Solicitud de Reconocimiento de la Condicion de la Minusvalida’.

Once you have completed the form, if not already done so, you will need to have your level of disability assessed by a doctor at one of the approved medical centres (Centro de Diagnostico y Orientacion).

If you qualify and have a disability and reduced mobility, you can then apply for your blue badge at your local town hall.

The process to obtain the badge can take around 12 months or more, but will depend on your local authority.

Note, that if you do park illegally in a disabled space, you can be fined up to €200.