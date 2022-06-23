By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 17:49

Image of the new Peugeot 408. Credit: peugeot.co.uk

Unexpected from every angle, the new dynamic fastback Peugeot 408 is guaranteed to excite the car market.

As revealed by Stellantis Communications today, Thursday, June 23, the new Peugeot 408 is unexpected because it is different. It is the first of its kind, both in the history of the Brand itself and in the car market as a whole. With the new 408, Peugeot demonstrates the creativity of its teams by offering a new fastback silhouette at the top of the C segment.

This new age Peugeot offers a feline stance and unique allure, engineering excellence focused on efficiency and intelligent electrification, as well as the emotions provided by cutting-edge technologies dedicated to driving pleasure and instinctive use.

First and foremost, this new model stands out for its dynamic fastback silhouette and its unmistakable style, but also for the extent to which it breaks the mould. Its lines are sharp, the grille is the same colour as the bodywork to blend in perfectly with the front end, and it proudly boasts the new Peugeot emblem with the head of a lion.

The inverted cut-out of the rear bumper is unexpected, while giving the profile a strong look. It sits solidly on 720mm diameter wheels and the iconic 20-inch rims feature a disruptive geometric design. At the front, the fang-shaped light signature perfectly integrates the 408 into the Peugeot family, as do the three-claw LED lights at the rear.

With a length of 4.69m, based on a long wheelbase of 2.79m, the new Peugeot 408 has a remarkably spacious second row, with 188mm of legroom. The boot is also generously sized, with a volume of 536 litres, which can be increased to 1.611 litres once the rear seats are folded down. The new Peugeot 408 is 1.48m high with a slim and sleek silhouette. This improves aerodynamic efficiency

For both its driver and its passengers, the Peugeot 408 offers the latest generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, instantly recognisable by its compact steering wheel dedicated to driving pleasure and controlled agility.

In the cockpit, the emphasis is on quality and connectivity, with the very latest technologies to make the driving and travelling experience more intuitive and rewarding.

Powered by 6 cameras and 9 radars, the driver assistance systems provide peace of mind and safety. They include:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function,

Night Vision, which warns of animals, pedestrians or cyclists ahead before they appear in the high beam,

Long-range blind-spot monitoring (75 metres),

Rear Traffic Alert, which warns of a potential hazard when reversing.

The range of engines powering the Peugeot 408 includes two rechargeable hybrid versions with 180 and 225bhp, and a 130bhp petrol version. All three are paired with an 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox. An all-electric version will follow a few months later.

Efficiency was a key concern for the designers of the Peugeot 408 since the combination of efforts in terms of aerodynamics, weight reduction (from 1396kg), and low-emission engines, means that the vehicle can now boast remarkably low average energy consumption (under homologation), both for the hybrids as well as for the 130bhp petrol version.

The new Peugeot 408 will arrive on the market at the very beginning of 2023. A car with a global ambition, it will be produced at first in Mulhouse, France, for the European market, and then, soon afterwards, in the Chengdu factory in China for the local market.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.