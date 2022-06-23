Torremolinos reports hotel occupancy of 95 per cent for rest of June

By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 20:22

Image of a beach in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

Hotel occupancy in the Malaga town of Torremolinos is reported to be almost 95 per cent for the rest of the month of June.

According to data collected by Aechos, the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol, the Malaga resort of Torremolinos has hotel occupancy for the rest of June that exceeds 95 per cent. This was reported today, Thursday, June 23, by Torremolinos Council.

As Aehcos pointed out, the recovery of international tourism is already a fact, with values ​​similar to or even higher than those of 2019. The influx of British visitors is today reported to be similar to that of before the pandemic.

Nordic and French tourist visits to Torremolinos are also increasing, which is contributing to hotels in the town almost reaching full occupancy data despite the wide accommodation capacity that the municipality has. Aehcos announced that the forecast of hotel occupancy in Torremolinos for the month of July has to date, already exceeded 95 per cent.

Another aspect that has also been verified is that the prices of the rooms are similar to, or higher than, those of 2019. This has resulted in tourists with a higher purchasing power arriving in Torremolinos, a fact that ends up having a positive effect on the rest of the municipality when these visitors walk around the town.

Torremolinos Council’s Tourism Department has been working on the search for tourists who can participate in the cultural or gastronomic offers of the town while visiting different points of interest.

Thus, on the Torremolinos Tourism website, as well as on the digital totems that are located in different parts of the municipality, five interactive and geolocated routes are available to provide the visitor with the possibility of discovering different corners of the town. These include the Street Art Route, Water Route, Authentic Route, Viewpoints Route, and the Global Route.

