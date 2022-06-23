By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 9:30

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 23 Credit: Twitter @GeneralStaffUA

On Thursday, June, 23, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to June, 23.

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.06 were approximately:

/ personnel about 34430 (+200) persons were liquidated,

/ tanks ‒ 1504 (+8)

/ APV ‒ 3632 (+18)

/ artillery systems – 756 (+4)

/ MLRS – 240 (+1)

/ Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 99 (+0)

/ aircraft – 216 (+0)

/ helicopters – 183 (+1)

/ UAV operational-tactical level – 620 (+6),

/ cruise missiles – 137 (+0),

/ warships / boats – 14 (+0)

/ vehicles and fuel tanks – 2548 (+5)

/ special equipment – 60 (+0).

/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut direction.

/ Data is being updated Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth.

A further breakdown of losses inflicted on Russian military vehicles was shared by the Ukraine Army, showing another Russian helicopter being taken out, as well as eight Russian tanks and a further 200 military personnel.

Credit: Twitter @armyinformcomua

The news of the latest military update follows Britain being threatened by Russia’s retired Lieutenant-General Evgeny Buzhinsky after comments on the Ukraine crisis were made by the new head of the British Army.

