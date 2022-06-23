By Chris King • 23 June 2022 • 20:55

Unprecedented move sees Ukraine and Moldova granted status of candidates to join EU.

Ukraine and Moldova have been granted the status of candidates to join the EU after a meeting of the 27 leaders in Brussels.

European Union leaders of the 27 member states have agreed today, Thursday, June 23, to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status to join the European bloc. Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg confirmed this historic news in a message on social media.

Mr Bettel described this unprecedented decision to fast-track their application for membership as a ‘historic moment that gives a sign of hope to the Ukrainian people’.

Before the meeting, the leaders of the Twenty-seven celebrated it as a ‘decisive moment’ and defended it as a ‘geopolitical choice, not only to support these countries against Russia, but also in terms of security for the European Union.

Ukraine had applied to become a member of the bloc one week after Russia invaded the country on February 24. Today’s decision clearly shows an uncharacteristic speed from the EU and its leaders. MEP’s had earlier today demanded this action be approved.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.