10 YEARS MINIMUM to de-mine Ukraine’s territories of Russian explosives

By Joshua Manning • 24 June 2022 • 15:30

10 YEARS to de-mine Ukraine's territories of Russian explosives Credit: Facebook General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has stated that their optimistic estimate for de-mining Ukraine of Russian explosives is at least 10 YEARS.

Nearly 300,000 square kilometres of Ukraine are reportedly covered with Russian explosive hazards, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) on Friday, June 24.

DSNS press officer Oleksandr Khorunzhy stated:

“Up to 10 years. These are optimistic estimates because we still do not know what is happening in the territories where active combat operations are taking place. And what we will see when we release them from the occupants.”

The spokesman added that the Ukraine’s bomb disposal units are still working on the resettlement of the territories after the First and Second World Wars.

Khorunshy said that close to 300,000 square kilometres of Ukraine are covered with explosive ordnance.

As of this month, an estimated 62,000 hectares of Ukrainian territory have been de-mined.

An estimated 145,000 explosive ordnance items have been removed, of which around 2,000 are aircraft bombs.

The Goverment’s estimates on de-mining Russian explosives come on precisely the fourth month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Ukraine’s announcement follows reports of a Russian Ka-53 “Alligator” helicopter being shot down by a Ukraine paratrooper on Thursday, June 23.

The Ukraine Paratrooper’s destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter was reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

