Accident at an environmental plant in El Ejido leaves one workman dead

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 4:03
Image of a 061 ambulance.
Credit: [email protected]
According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 53-year-old man lost his life this Thursday, June 23, in an occupational accident recorded at an environmental plant in the Almeria town of El Ejido.
The event occurred at 00:45am when an individual called the 112 Emergency operator to request the presence of an ambulance at the environmental plant. They informed them that a worker had been injured by a machine.
112 immediately mobilised patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location at a facility in the Paraje Chozas de Redondo, in the municipality of El Ejido. They were joined by officers from the National Police, along with a 061 emergency ambulance with a team of medics, plus the Poniente Consortium Fire Brigade.
Sources from the Guardia Civil confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene of the event. He apparently suffered an accident with a machine, which resulted in his death without the intervention of the medical team.
