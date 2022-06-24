Amazon plans to add another 2,000 permanent workers in Spain by end of 2022

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 0:03

Image of the Amazon graph showing jon growth in Spain. Credit: [email protected]

Amazon has announced its intention of increasing its workforce in Spain by another 2,000 permanent workers.

Fred Pattje, the director of Amazon Customer Fulfillment in France, Italy and Spain, announced today, Thursday, June 23, the company’s intention to create 2,000 new permanent jobs in Spain throughout 2022. As a result, Amazon would have a total workforce of 20,000 permanent employees in the country.

“At Amazon, we offer all kinds of jobs, for all kinds of people. In the last two years we have created an average of more than 100 permanent jobs a week across the country, all of them with a competitive salary, and a complete package of benefits”, he pointed out.

People of all kinds of profiles and educational levels are currently being hired by the e-commerce giant. These include more than 500 positions in technology positions, as well as cloud experts and solution architects for Amazon Web Services.

Mariangela Marseglia, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon.es, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to continue offering such a wide variety of professional opportunities to thousands of people in Spain”.

“But we want to go further: on the one hand, we have committed to reaching 25,000 permanent employees by 2025 and we are on the right track to achieve this, while at the same time striving to become the best employer on Earth. It is an ambition that we take very seriously, and that we apply to all aspects that guide the relationship and support of all the people who work in the company”, she added.

Amazon has a logistics network of more than 30 centres in Spain, and its latest recruitment would see them become one of the ten largest employers in Spain.

In 2021, Amazon registered a total gross income from its activities in Spain of €6,000 million, That is 11 per cent more than the €5,400 million registered the year before. In addition, it contributed to the state coffers with more than €292 million last year, 11.8 per cent than the previous year.

