Ambulance catches fire and collides with a fire engine in the Malaga city of Marbella

24 June 2022

Image of an ambulance in Andalucia. Credit: consalud.es

An ambulance caught fire as it was driving through the Malaga city of Marbella and ended up crashing into a fire engine.

An ambulance from the Tenorio company, subcontracted by the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), caught fire on Wednesday, June 22 while it was being driven in the Malaga city of Marbella.

At around 8:10pm, the vehicle was travelling along Avenida Duque de Lerma when it was observed to be alight. The driver of the ambulance was alone in the vehicle when the incident occurred. He was alerted to the problem by members of the public who indicated that smoke was coming out of the emergency appliance.

Marbella Fire Department was mobilised to tackle the ensuing blaze, and while carrying out the extinction work, the ambulance collided with the fire engine, causing a loud noise and a column of fire.

Although the causes of the fire are being investigated, it would appear that the health workers had been denouncing the “lack of maintenance and the terrible state of the emergency ambulances” for some time.

The vehicle, which was part of the Urgent Health Transport Network (RTU) of the Albarizas Health Centre, had allegedly not received regular maintenance and had about 600,000 kilometres on its clock.

According to health sources, the driver was transferred to a hospital where he remains hospitalised, as reported by malagahoy.es.

