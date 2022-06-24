By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 June 2022 • 7:18

Breaking News: Tories crash to by-election defeats in setback for Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been defeated in the first local by-elections since surviving a no-confidence vote, in what many see as a true indication of voter sentiment.

The results announced early on June 24, show that the Liberal Democrats overturned the largest Conservative party majority ever held in the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton, whilst in West Yorkshire Labour triumphed.

In Tiverton and Honiton the Liberal Democrats have won overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 with Richard Foord winning with more than 22,000 votes in a swing of almost 30 per cent of votes.

The former Army major said it sent a “loud and clear message”.

He added: “This was an extraordinary and historic result which has sent a shockwave through British politics.

“Tonight the people of Britain have spoken.

“They’ve sent a loud and clear message: it’s time for Boris Johnson to go.”

In the Wakefield by-election, Simon Lightwood beat the Tory candidate by 4,925 votes to regain the West Yorkshire seat it lost to the Conservatives at the 2019 General Election. That overturns the Conservative Party majority at the last election of 3,358 votes.

The by-election came after the resignation of ex-Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was jailed in May for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. The result represented a 12.7 per cent swing towards Labour.

Mr Lightwood said the result “turned the page on Tory neglect.

“The people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people.

“They have said, unreservedly: ‘Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated.'”

The result sees the number of Labour MPs in parliament rise to 200 and Boris Johnson’s majority cut to 68.

Johnson, who is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government conference in Rwanda, said ahead of the by-elections that he would be “watching the results with interest” while adding that “by-elections in mid-term are never necessarily easy for any government”.

He suggested it would be “crazy” for him to quit if she lost the two seats.

The by-elections, both in leave-voting constituencies, took place on the sixth anniversary of the Brexit referendum after they were triggered by the resignation of Conservative MPs both involved in sex scandals.

Neil Parish Conservative MPs: in Tiverton and Honiton, quit after he admitted to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Commons chamber; and in Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan stepped down after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The by-election results have seen party Chair Oliver Dowden resign saying the outcome of the by-elections are “the latest in a run of very poor results for our party.

“Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.

“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

Although Johnson has said that losing the two by-elections is not a reason to resign with mid-term elections always difficult for the ruling party, it is likely that the by-election defeats are a setback for Boris Johnson who may face renewed pressure from within his own party.

