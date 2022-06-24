BREAKING: Car bomb kills Russian appointed official in occupied Kherson

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 June 2022 • 11:10

A RUSSIAN appointed official in southern Ukraine’s occupied city of Kherson has been killed by an apparent car bomb attack on Friday, June 24.

Dmitri Savluchenko, the head of the family, youth and sports department of the so-called ‘military-civilian’ administration of the Kherson region, died after a car bomb was detonated in a residential neighbourhood this morning (June 24).

“We confirm the information about the explosion. Now the group has gone to the place, they are sorting it out. There is no data. So far, according to preliminary information, one person has died,” according to Russian state-owned media.

TASS reported that the car exploded in the driveway of a four-story house. The windows of the house were shattered as a result of the blast.

Two cars are believed to have been destroyed at the site of the explosion.

The news outlet noted that the area has been cordoned off and bomb experts are on the scene.

The People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said: “In Kherson, the car of one of the most famous local collaborators, Dmitry Savluchenko, was blown up.” He shared an image on his Telegram channel of a body laying on the ground.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, called the “murder of an employee of the military-civilian administration a terrorist act.”

“Besides him, there are no more victims, only he alone died,” he said.

The news of Savluchenko’s death comes weeks after a Russian colonel and three soldiers were killed in another car bomb attack.

On Friday, June 10, Ukrainian guerrillas in the Kherson region blew up a car with a Russian colonel and three soldiers inside.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.