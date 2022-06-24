Consell de Mallorca and Calvia Town Hall commit to promoting beach sports

By Tamsin Brown • 24 June 2022 • 6:44

The Consell de Mallorca and the Calvia Town Hall have jointly committed to promoting beach sports. Image: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca and the Calvia Town Hall have signed an agreement to promote beach sports in the municipality, with tournaments, workshops and other activities.

On June 19, the Department of Sports of the Consell de Mallorca and the Calvia Town Hall signed a collaborative agreement to promote sports activities on the beach. The event was attended by the executive councillor for Transition, Tourism and Sports, Andreu Serra Martinez, and the deputy mayor for Sports and Foreign Citizens of the Calvia Town Hall, Eva Maria Serra Felix.

The agreement aims to stimulate and promote sporting activities in natural coastal areas and will therefore be an example to follow for other municipalities in Mallorca. According to the agreement, the Consell’s Department of Sports will draw up an annual calendar of events, organise sports activities such as workshops and tournaments on the beaches of Calvia, promote women’s sports and the inclusion of people with disabilities, and manage and coordinate all such activities.

Andreu Serra said: “Calvia is a town where the sea and the mountains play a special role, so these programmes are aimed at making these areas known and promoting physical and sporting activity among the population in general.”

