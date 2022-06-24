Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 24, show a big rise in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 23:27

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

A big rise in the incidence rate among the over-60s age group is shown in the Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 24.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, June 24, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that 68,186 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, compared to 48,272 on the same day last week.

Of this total, 33,664 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. According to official statistics, the total number of infections in Spain now stands at 12,681,820 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in the over-60s stands at 755.71 per 100,000. This is more than 100 points up from the 653.25 of last Tuesday, June 21. In the past two weeks, a total of 93,089 positives have been recorded in this age group.

This Friday’s report added 195 new deaths, compared to 243 last Friday. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health, 107,799 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 194 confirmed positive people have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 8,205 Covid-19 positive patients admitted throughout Spain (7,793 last Tuesday), and 388 in ICU (361 on Tuesday). The occupancy rate for coronavirus-positive beds stands at 6.67 per cent (6.35 per cent on Tuesday), and in ICUs at 4.38 per cent (4.07 per cent on Tuesday).

Between 14 and 20 June, the autonomous communities carried out 162,566 diagnostic tests in the over-60s. Of these, 77,587 were PCR, and another 84,979 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,319.74.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 34.83 per cent, compared to 32.42 per cent last Tuesday, June 21. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

