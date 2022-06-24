By Sally Underwood • 24 June 2022 • 20:14

David Sparks, founder of advice group After Brexit in Spain, dies at the age of 82. Image: David Sparks

Colleagues of David Sparks, founder of advice group After Brexit in Spain, have confirmed he died aged 82 on Monday, June 20.

David Sparks was a staunch remainer and started the site in 2018 to campaign against Brexit. It was originally called Brexit in Spain and set up on Facebook with 2 local friends who met for lunch in the Port of Mazarron to campaign against the UK´s departure from the EU.

After the UK left the EU, the site changed to After Brexit in Spain, offering free advice and guidance on all things post Brexit. Under David’s guidance, the site became a combination of information and discussion on the effect of Brexit. It currently has over 18,000 members and a volunteer admin team of five.

After a long illness, during which time he was still actively giving advice and news to members, David, whose home was in Totana, Murcia, died in hospital on Monday evening, June 20. He is survived by his wife and family and will be greatly missed by many of his members who have sent condolence messages thanking David for the help he gave them in difficult circumstances and describing him as a man of honour and integrity.

David will be greatly missed by many in the British community across Spain. He was a quiet man who never sought recognition and whose mission was to help others who needed free and honest advice. The site will continue under the stewardship of his current admin team.

