By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 June 2022 • 10:27

Famed composer John Williams hints Indiana Jones 5 will be his final film

After six decades the famed composer John Williams has hinted the Indian Jones score will be his final film, with the 90-year-old having produced six decades of the best screen works.

The hint came on June 24 as Williams who has racked up give Oscars, 52 Grammys and 52 academy award nominations was asked about his latest work.

Described by Steven Spielberg as: “The single most significant contributor to my success as a filmmaker,” Williams is responsible for more than 100 iconic films soundtracks including Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List.

He also penned the soundtracks to box-office hits E.T, Harry Potter and Superman.

Spielberg went on to say: “Without John Williams, bikes don’t really fly.”

Speaking about his future away from composing film scores, Williams said: “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film.

“So I thought: ‘If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.'”

Ford, who celebrates his 80th birthday next month, has not publicly confirmed his retirement with Williams seemingly reluctant to do so as well.

Speaking to Associated Press he said: “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity”

“I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will.

“A Star Wars film demands six months of work, which “at this point in life is a long commitment to me.”

Williams, who recently recorded an album with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the New York Philharmonic orchestra titled “A Gathering of Friends”, said that he wants to pursue his passion for composing concert music, including a piano concerto he has created for Grammy-winning American classical pianist, Emanuel Ax.

This spring, John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released “A Gathering of Friends”, an album recorded with the New York Philharmonic orchestra, including new arrangements from scores including Schindler’s List, Lincoln, and Munich.

He finished saying music has given me the “ability to breathe and to live. It’s given me my life.

“I’m told that the music is played all over the world, what could be more rewarding than that?”

John Williams’ music is more famous than that of Disney or any other film producer and as he hints Indiana Jones 5 will be his final film, fans around the world will be saddened by the news from a man that has brought them so much joy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.