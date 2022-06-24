By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 June 2022 • 23:34
First major federal gun safety legislation passed in the US, just Biden’s signature left
The vote on June 24 saw the gun safety legislation passed by a narrow majority after 14 Republican representatives sided with Democrats, resulting in a final tally of 234 for and 193 against.
The bill, one of the most contentious in the gun-happy US, was approved just one day after it made it through the Senate. The bill, which goes to President Joe Biden for his approval, is expected to be signed by no later than Saturday.
The bill will not only see some changes to the way guns are bought and ownership approved but will release millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Perhaps most importantly the bill makes some significant changes to the process involved in buying a gun, although many of the provisions considered by the Democrats to be more important, were stripped out to ensure approval.
The new changes include the so-call “boyfriend loophole” which will prevent someone who has a history of violence against a spouse, partner or lover from owning a gun. It also ups the background checks for 18 to 21-year-olds making it more difficult for this group to acquire weapons.
The bill falls well short of what the Democrats and many others wanted to achieve, but it has been hailed as a small but important step in the right direction.
The fourteen House Republicans who voted for the gun safety bill are::
The law isn’t retroactive but it will allow those convicted of misdemeanour domestic violence crimes to restore their gun rights after five years, assuming they haven’t committed other crimes.
The bill also goes after those individuals who sell guns as primary sources of income but who have previously evaded registering as federally licensed firearms dealers.
Considered a big change in the US with the first major federal gun safety legislation passed, but for the rest of the Western World, they will be left scratching their heads at the notion the bill is of any significance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.