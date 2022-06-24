By Joshua Manning • 24 June 2022 • 15:58

FOUR MONTHS OF WAR: Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces Credit: Facebook General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Following four months of war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to June, 24.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.06,” read a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Defence of Ukraine, alongside an infographic showing the statistics.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 24.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/i7w363mnEc pic.twitter.com/yzRDZdOVoT — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 24, 2022

Credit: Twitter @GeneralStaffUA

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

personnel – about 34530 (+100) persons were liquidated,

tanks – 1507 (+3) units,

APVs – 3637 (+5) od,

artillery systems – 759 (+3) oD,

MLRS – 241 (+1) oD,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 99 (+0) units,

aircraft – 216 (+0) units,

helicopters – 183 (+0) combat vehicles,

UAV operational-tactical level – 622 (+2),

cruise missiles – 137 (+0),

ships / warships / boats – 14 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks – 2553 (+5) units,

special equipment – 60 (+0).

Despite not being including at the time of the update of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was reported that a Russian Ka-53 “Alligator” helicopter was shot down by a Ukraine paratrooper on Thursday, June 23.

The Paratrooper who shot down the Russian helicopter belonged to the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade.

