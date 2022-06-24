Malaga town of Fuengirola to host the 3×3 Provincial Basketball Circuit

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 18:18

Image from the presentaion of the 3x3 Provincial Basketball Circuit in Fuengirola. Credit: [email protected]

The 3×3 Provincial Basketball Circuit arrives in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola on July 1.

As announced today, Friday, June 24, by Maria Hernandez, the Fuengirola Councillor for Sports, the 3×3 Provincial Basketball Circuit of the Malaga Provincial Council arrives in the Malaga municipality on July 1.

Accompanied by Sandra Iglesias, the head of the Miramar Shopping Centre’s marketing department, and Fernando Revillas, the director of the Salliver school, Ms Hernandez explained that the registration is now open and can be done on the website of the Andalucian Basketball Federation.

“Today we announce a new sports activity, in this case, organised by the Town Council and also promoted by the Salliver Basketball Club and the Miramar Shopping Centre. It consists of the 3×3 Provincial Basketball Circuit, a modality that everyone who practices basketball likes a lot”, explained the Councillor.

She pointed out that: “the tournament will be held on the terrace of the Miramar Shopping Centre, in a very beautiful environment, that also has a charitable purpose”.

Sandra Iglesias, speaking on behalf of CC Miramar, said that: “on this occasion, we are going to collaborate with the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients AFA, and we will allocate them three euros for each of the registrations made in this tournament”.

“On that day, we will have the participation of the New Future Association, which will come with the children they have in foster care, to help bring the sport closer to these children”, she added.

“The Provincial 3×3 Basketball Circuit of the Provincial Council has been held for years, and this time we have the opportunity to do it in Fuengirola thanks to the collaboration of the Council, the Miramar Shopping Centre, and the Andalucian Basketball Federation. Together we provide materials, human resources, and all the logistics that a competition of this type requires”, highlighted Fernando Revillas.

3×3 basketball is played in teams of three players and in midfield. It is usually practiced on the street, either on courts or in designated open spaces, and is practiced by athletes of all ages. That is why the Diputacion circuit is held in summer and is open to men’s, women’s, and mixed teams from pre-mini basket, mini-basket, children’s, cadet, senior, and over-45 categories.

___________________________________________________________

