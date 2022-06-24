By Matthew Roscoe • 24 June 2022 • 7:28

BREAKING: Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashes near Ryazan, Russia. Image: Twitter @captsingh

A RUSSIAN Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed near Russia’s western city of Ryazan on Friday, June 24. Multiple casualties have been reported.

The Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane – which is the main aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces – crashed at 3.18 am (local time) near Russia’s Ryazan city according to Russian media reports.

Video footage circulating online shows the plane on fire with thick black smoke billowing out following a reported engine failure.

An IL-76 military aircraft crashed in the Ryazan region of Russia. According to preliminary data, its engine failed and the pilot decided to land the plane on the ground. Four people died. pic.twitter.com/XJJaqi8rG7 — Captain Singh, FICArb, 73K (@captsingh) June 24, 2022

According to early reports, the Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane was carrying nine passengers, three were killed in the crash while the other six were seriously injured.

The Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane was one of the main transport aircraft of the USSR Air Force.

In Russia, near the city of Ryazan, a military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed. Several deaths reported pic.twitter.com/39AR3E3STf — Ukraine War (@AlexeyKovalen10) June 24, 2022

Russian state-owned media suggest that the crash was due to an engine malfunction.

“During the training flight without cargo, due to an identified engine malfunction, the crew decided to land on the ground,” the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday, June 24.

“According to preliminary data, power lines were damaged as a result of the plane crash,” a source told TASS.

As a result of the plane hitting the power lines “there was a blackout on two streets – Bibliotechnaya and Sitnikovskaya. Residential buildings were left without electricity,” the source said.

According to Baza, the military plane was flying from Belgorod to Orenburg. In Ryazan, at the Dyagilev airfield, the IL-76 landed to refuel.

Having refuelled, the behemoth took off at 3:05 am and crashed about minutes later.

