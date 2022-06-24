By Joshua Manning • 24 June 2022 • 18:59
Shock as bus driver run over by own vehicle in Spain's Alicante
Credit: Twitter @TeroBus_YT
The bus driver reportedly got out of his vehicle at around 8.pm, on Avenida del País Valencià in Muro de Alcoy, Spain, following the bus breaking down, as reported by La Noticia Digital.
The driver then proceeded to check the bus, but either did not apply the brakes/or there was a malfunction, causing the vehicle to roll backwards and run him over.
It is currently unknown whether or not the bus was carrying any passengers at the time of the tragic accident, or whether any further people were injured at the scene.
Footage of the aftermath of the tragic accident was shared on Twitter:
DEP pic.twitter.com/jpoUq0C7di
— TeroBus España (@TeroBus_YT) June 23, 2022
DEP pic.twitter.com/jpoUq0C7di
— TeroBus España (@TeroBus_YT) June 23, 2022
Credit: Twitter @TeroBus_YT
Local police have since confirmed the accident but have not, as of yet, provided any more information about the incident.
The police have opened an investigation into the accident.
The tragic news of the bus driver from Spain’s Alicante follows another incident that occurred just a day earlier on Wednesday, June 22, when a man died after the steamroller he was driving overturned.
The tragedy occurred at the roundabout to the entrance for Benimarfull, Alicante, Costa Blanca on the CV-700 – Noticias CV confirmed on Wednesday, June 22.
At 8:54.am an emergency call was received confirming that the driver of a steamroller had been trapped under the vehicle.
The steamroller overturned at a roundabout which is currently under construction at km. 19 of the CV-700 road, at the entrance of Benimarfull.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.