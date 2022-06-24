By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 June 2022 • 22:55

Spain’s National Police advises the measures to take to avoid robberies at home

Spain’s National Police have warned that summer typically sees an increase in home robberies and has given advice on what measures to take to protect your belongings.

The advice released on June 24 in time for the summer holidays comes with an influx of visitors as well as many leaving their homes unoccupied whilst they go on vacation.

Empty homes are according to police something that thieves will take advantage of, with many leaving their homes empty for extended periods. This typically applies to Expats who are now restricted to 90-day visits in every 180 days.

To avoid break-ins and robberies in your home the National Police has published a series of tips on its website , most of which are simple, common sense and effective.

These include not publicising your travels on social media, not talking about your travels in public where they may be overheard by strangers and most importantly keeping up the appearance of the home being inhabited.

Simple tricks like using a timer to switch on some lights, leaving some persianas (blinds) partially open and setting some household appliances to run periodically.

Make sure all the windows and doors are fully locked and secure and in particular those that are easily accessible.

Leave a key with someone you know and trust and have them open the house from time to time. Make sure the mail is removed, a full post-box is a dead give-away for would-be burglars.

Doorbells should not be disconnected, nor should the electricity be turned off. Get a safe to store your valuables and don’t leave money or car keys lying around or within sight.

And if you are going to be away for extended periods get an alarm system or install CCTV, but make sure that you have someone who can check in on the property should either of these be activated.

Finally and most importantly the Police have pleased with homeowners not leaving their pets unattended or abandoning them, not only is this a sign the house is unoccupied it is cruel and unnecessary.

The advice from Spain’s National Police in avoiding robberies at home is simple and should be heeded, after all, you don’t want to advertise that you are not at home.

