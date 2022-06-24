By Tamsin Brown • 24 June 2022 • 17:09

The importance of staying hydrated this summer and the dangers of dehydration

The hot weather is here and no matter how you spend your summer days, make sure to take that bottle of water with you. The risk of dehydration is real and dangerous.

As the temperatures rise, it is more crucial than ever to drink enough water and stay hydrated. Extremely hot weather can lead to dehydration, which can have serious consequences, especially for the elderly, children and those with heart problems. Remember that being extremely thirsty is merely a symptom of dehydration, which occurs when the body’s fluid levels become dangerously low. Read on to find out more about dehydration.

Those most at risk of suffering from dehydration are the elderly. This is because their bodies have less body fluid, their ability to detect thirst becomes less sensitive and they may have decreased kidney function. Pay special attention to your elderly friends and family.

Children are at risk, as they need more water in their bodies (65 per cent of their total body weight) and younger ones may not be able to express that they are thirsty.

People with heart failure and some other chronic diseases should avoid exercising outdoors in very hot and humid weather. With less fluid in the body, the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the system.

The most common cause of dehydration in young and middle-aged people caused by sweating due to heat and exercise.

The initial symptoms of dehydration are tiredness, dizziness, low blood pressure and tachycardia, followed by muscle contractions or cramps. If the dehydration is not treated on time, it can lead to convulsions, a coma or loss of consciousness, and, in extreme cases, death.

