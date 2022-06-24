By Joshua Manning • 24 June 2022 • 12:22

Ukraine Paratrooper shoots down Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter Credit: 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Ka-53 “Alligator” helicopter was reportedly shot down by a Ukraine paratrooper on Thursday, June 23.

The Ukraine Paratrooper’s destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter was reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The unit carries out combat missions in the eastern direction of Ukraine, and according to their reports was extremely effective in terms of eliminating Russian military equipment during the past 24 hours.

The amphibious assault and artillery units of the Lviv SSV Brigade also reportedly destroyed two armoured personnel carriers and two infantry fighting vehicles.

However, the main combat achievement of that day was the destruction by anti-aircraft defence forces of the Russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance attack helicopter.

Speaking on the destruction of the Russian Ka-52 helicopter the Ukrainian Paratrooper, named “Nazar” stated:

“On that day, our crew went on combat duty. Around eight o’clock in the morning, three enemy Ka-52 helicopters appeared in the sky from the enemy side.”

“Apparently, they were conducting air reconnaissance. As the helicopters approached, I aimed my man-portable air defence system “Igla” at the target and launched it.”

“The missile hit the helicopter! Black smoke fell out of the downed helicopter,” stated Nazar, the anti-aircraft gunner.

Nazar also added that he dedicated the destruction Russian helicopter to his child, who recently turned one month old.

