Ukraine Security Service confiscate Russian oligarch’s assets worth MILLIONS

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 June 2022 • 17:22

Ukraine Security Service confiscate Russian oligarch’s assets worth UAH 1 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine has confiscated the assets of a Russian oligarch’s mining companies valued at more than UAH 1 billion (€43 million).

The confiscation came on June 24 after the company were found to have engaged in illegal extraction of minerals on an industrial scale on Ukrainian soil.

According to an announcement on Twitter, the group was run by an unnamed influential Russian businessman who owns an entire financial-industrial group, some of the profits which it is said were used to finance the Russian Federation.

The company was also accused of providing material support to invading forces, as well as the occupying administrations in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

СБУ заблокувала активи видобувних компаній російського олігарха на понад 1 млрд грн Свої мільйонні прибутки компанія направляла на фінансування повномасштабної агресії рф, а також забезпечення окупаційних адміністрацій в Криму та на сході України. ➡️ https://t.co/67bKhaQkNu pic.twitter.com/7QZMoBXBwR — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 24, 2022

According to the report the company was involved in the large scale extraction of sand and minerals without a licence and without paying taxes in Ukraine.

The statement went on to say that the unidentified owner had systematically justified Russian aggression, denied the crimes of the occupiers and supported terrorist organisations in eastern Ukraine.

The blocking of the Russian oligarch’s assets in Ukraine and the seizure of equipment and other items will not be welcomed in Moscow, however it will encourage the Security Service of Ukraine to continue the search for illegal assets that are being used to fund the war against them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.