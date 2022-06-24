By Matthew Roscoe • 24 June 2022 • 9:07

Heartbreak as popular Ukrainian battalion commander Andriy Verkhoglyad killed in action. Image: Twitter @Mariana_Betsa

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after news that popular Ukrainian battalion commander Andriy Verkhoglyad was killed in action in Ukraine aged 23.

The Ukrainian battalion commander of the 72nd Specialised Rifle Brigade, Andriy Verkhoglyad, has been killed in Ukraine, as tributes flooded social media in the early hours of Friday, June 24.

It is believed that Verkhoglyad was killed in battle on Sunday, June 19.

The news of his death was reported by the 72nd Specialised Rifle Brigade on Facebook.

“It is with sadness and regret that we announce the death of our brother, Battalion Commander, Major Andrew Verkholy in battle with Russian forces.

“[Verkhoglyad had] nobility and determination, courage and boundless, incredible cheerfulness.

“One of the best commanders, the pride of the brigade. It is impossible to imagine Andrew behind the curtain of earthly life.

“Our family’s hearts are full of grief and rage. We will continue to be together. With you. Only you now hold the sky above us.”

Andriy Verkhohlyad graduated from the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaidachny and immediately went to war. He had the call sign “Lefty” and served at the front since March 2016, as reported by freeradio.com.ua.

In an interview with Censor.net, he said that he went to study at the academy because his father and grandfather were also in the military.

When the war broke out in 2014, Andriy was still a sophomore at a military academy.

He received his first injury in 2017. In total, Andriy had 22 fragments in his body from previous active hostilities, five of which could not be removed.

Tributes flooded social media following the soldier’s death.

TSN journalist Yulia Kiriyenko wrote: “You were too talented an officer to leave. You were too young to die. You were too stubborn to cut off your path.

“Like you, an example for all fighters and you were like that until the last. You were so happy when you planted a clear pile of hail on the landing, where there were enemy ACS near Brovary, which had previously covered our positions.

“You knew exactly how to fight a WINNING battle and save all your people.”

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote: “Andrii Verkhohliad died today. He has been fighting since 2014. Please listen to his words in the video. This is what he lived for and what he died for. Rest in Peace, Hero.”

Andrii Verkhohliad died today. He has been fighting since 2014. Please listen to his words in the video. This is what he lived for and what he died for. Rest in Peace, Hero. pic.twitter.com/35ny5BAN6F — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2022

“Andriy Verkhoglyad has been killed by Putin’s thugs. He could have been your son, your love, your grandson, your brother, your best friend’s son. This is what every Ukrainian is going through today: everyone has lost a relative, a friend, knows someone killed by Russian forces,” one person wrote.

Andriy Verkhoglyad has been killed by Putin's thugs.

He could have been your son, your love, your grandson, your brother, your best friend's son.

This is what every Ukrainian is going through today: everyone has lost a relative, a friend, knows someone killed by Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/Aube6BQoYH — Nicolas Tenzer (@NTenzer) June 23, 2022

“So many young Ukrainians are killed by Russia… Andriy Verkhoglyad, a famous war hero, has been killed in action. RIP,” wrote Mariana Betsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia.

So many young Ukrainians are killed by Russia… Andriy Verkhoglyad, a famous war hero, has been killed in action. RIP #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/zgqTE1rbDD — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) June 24, 2022

War correspondent for The Kyiv Independent, Illia Ponomarenko, said on Twitter: “Andriy Verkhoglyad, a good fiend of mine and a very famous war hero, has been killed in action. Mourning in Ukraine never ends.”

Andriy Verkhoglyad, a good fiend of mine and a very famous war hero, has been killed in action.

Mourning in Ukraine never ends.

I fucking hate war. pic.twitter.com/2ejbv9c8a9 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 23, 2022

The death of 23-year-old Andriy Verkhoglyad follows the death of well-known Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushny who was killed in Izyum, Kharkiv region on June 9 at the age of 24.

On Tuesday, June 14, news spread on social media about the death of Ukrainian activist Roman Ratushny, who was killed in battle a month before his 25th birthday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.