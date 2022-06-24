Workmen cause ‘significant gas leak’ after digging up gas pipe in Sevilla city

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 21:59

Image of the gas leak in Sevilla. Credit: [email protected]

Emergency services were mobilised after workmen broke a gas pipe in a Sevilla street, causing a ‘significant gas leak’.

As reported today by Emergencias Sevilla on its official Twitter profile, a team of Firefighters and the Local Police were mobilised in the city after a machine cut through a gas pipe. Work was being carried out to widen the public pavement by transferring the bike lane onto the road.

While carrying out this work, the machine managed to fracture an underground gas pipe as it was operating, reportedly causing a ‘significant leak’. The area around Calle Maestro Quiroga, directly in front of the Red Cross Hospital was cordoned off.

The incident occurred at around 2pm this afternoon in, and the Sevilla firefighters were on standby at the scene while the gas leak was stopped, and the pipe repaired. Local Police officers controlled the perimeter of the cordon to keep members of the public safely at bay as a precaution.

🟥14:00 h. #Bomberos y @PoliciaSevilla han intervenido en la calle Maestro Quiroga donde la maquinaria de una obra ha perforado una tubería de gas provocando un importante escape

La zona ha estado acotada durante la reparación con una actuación preventiva de los efectivos. pic.twitter.com/IMRxGiRMY9 — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) June 24, 2022

