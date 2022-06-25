Boris Johnson forced to cancel £150,000 tree house plans at Chequers

By Annie Dabb • 25 June 2022 • 10:43

Chequers - Newcastle University

Boris Johnson has been forced to cancel plans to spend £150,000 on a tree house for his 2 year old son Wilf at his Elizabethan country house Chequers. Money may not grow on trees but Johnson had no qualms about building trees out of donated money.

The proposed plans have been cancelled due to a security risk raised by police. The proposed tree house would have been so big it could have been seen from the road. Much of the cost of the child-friendly tree house would have come from the bullet proof glass it would have been fitted with, as reported by dailymail.co.uk,

Concerns were raised about whether the large amount of money for these construction plans would be viewed as a conflict of interest, especially taking into account the recent criticism Johnson received for his multi-thousand pound interior design refurbishments of Downing Street.

Unlike the charity funding Johnson considered using for the Downing Street wallpaper refurbishments, the funding for the project was initially going to be donated by Conservative Lord Brownlow, and the tree house would have cost more than houses in some parts of the country.

The Chequers house itself, set in 1,000 acres of English countryside in the county of Buckinghamshire, is part-funded with a grant from the Cabinet Office. When Thatcher lived their during her ministerial term, she saw “Downing Street and Chequers” as the “twin centres of her personal and professional life”.

