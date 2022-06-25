CCOO union denounces poor condition of health transport in Malaga province

By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 3:51

Image of an ambulance in Andalucia. Credit: consalud.es

The poor condition of health transport in Malaga province has been denounced by the CCOO workers’ union.

Following the incident involving an ambulance that crashed in the Malaga city of Marbella last Wednesday, June 22, the CCOO union has denounced the poor condition of health transport in the district.

As the emergency vehicle was travelling through Marbella, it started to produce smoke and then caught fire. The incident resulted in the ambulance driver having to be treated urgently at the scene by another of the Marbella units. He was subsequently transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

🚑 La FSC de CCOO en Málaga, denuncia el estado en el que se encuentra las ambulancias de la provincia de Málaga, ya que no pasan los controles suficientes, ni tienen un mantenimiento permanente, lo que provoca accidentes🔥, como los que sufrió una de ellas el día de ayer.

📹👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/tOc8WkCVSX — FSC CCOO Málaga (@fscCCOOma) June 23, 2022

Francisco Aranda, the Secretary of Union Action of the CCOO Citizen Service Federation reported that this type of mishap is occurring too often. Recently, a similar incident required a worker to be treated in hospital and the case was placed in the hands of the labour inspectorate.

A meeting of the Costa del Sol District Directorate of the CCOO was called, where they discussed the problems with health transport in this health district.

“What happened in Marbella should serve as an example”, indicated Mr Aranda, “but the problem that exists with medical transport occurs throughout the province. Breakdowns in tyres, brakes, and others, mean that the lack of resources increases, along with the insecurity of all the people involved in health care”.