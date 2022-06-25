Financial rescue operation will help heavily-indebted Almeria diocese pay its debts

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 12:48
ALMERIA CATHEDRAL: Diocese has debts of €29 million
Photo credit: CC/Jeromesapin
The Church in Almeria currently has debts of €29 million and Xavier Pomes, David Martin Casero and Antonio Jesus Gil Marquez intend to create an economic viability plan for the diocese.
Xavier Pomes, a former special adviser to Cataluña’s regional government during the 1990s and early 2000s, has been working with the diocese in recent months, liaising with Deloitte who are carrying out the audit.
David Martin Casero, the Spanish Episcopal Conference’s purchasing director, was formerly comptroller at Salamanca’s Pontifical University and on the board of the COPE radio station – which has close links with the Church – before his present post.
In January 2022 Martin Casero also devised a viability plan which allowed the Church in Zamora “to face the future in a sustainable manner.”
Antonio Jesus Gil Marquez is a Cordoba businessman with vehicle concessions who has strong links with the Church.
As well as creating a viability plan, the trio will also “contribute technical proposals” while “promoting and following up” operations.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
