Jif peanut butter recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

By Annie Dabb • 25 June 2022 • 9:43

Image - Jif Peanut butter: Flickr

J.M.Smucker Company has recalled products containing Jif peanut butter in the US due to potential Salmonella contamination.

J.M.Smucker are the name behind other food brands such as ‘Dunkin’, Robin Hood and Uncrustables.

The recall was issued following 14 reported cases of the illness across 12 US states. The cases are believed to have originated in a J.M Smucker plant in Lexington, Kentucky.

The US Food & Drug Administration , the FDA and CDC are currently investigating the outbreak.

The recalled Jif peanut butter had been distributed nationwide to retail stores and other outlets. The products include but are not limited to, Jif crunchy peanut butter, Jif natural honey, Jif 36 pack of creamy peanut butter to go. A full list can be viewed here.

Additionally, USDA has also recalled ready-to-eat Super Asian chicken Salads which include Jif peanut butter and sold at an Amazon Go retail location in Washington state

The financial impact on J.M.Smucker of the recall is yet to be known. Any customers who have Jif products in their possession with a lot code (located on the back of the jar) between 1274 and 2410 and the numbers after that are ‘425’, are recommended to dispose of the product immediately.

Salmonella bacteria can cause diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. Sufferers may also experience nausea, vomiting and headaches. Symptoms usually start between 6 hours to 6 days after infection and can last up to 7 days. The illness can lead to hospitalisation and can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weak immune systems.