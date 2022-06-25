Leaked emails expose crisis at Glasgow Beatson Cancer Centre

By Annie Dabb • 25 June 2022 • 11:05

Beatson - Geograph

Leaked emails reveal that Glasgow Beatson Cancer Centre is at ‘crisis point’ due to staff shortages, as system is “stretched to the limits”, as reported by The Herald.

Email correspondence between senior staff at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre includes considerations for cutting back on treatment and reimposing pandemic-style national prioritisation levels in order to deal with high demand. The clinic team has opposed any reduction in services unless absolutely necessary and has insisted that if they go ahead, the details be made publicly available.

If put into force, these reductions could have damaging effects on the health of patients’, whom for many their treatment has already been delayed or disrupted due to exhausted hospital resources, poorly functioning equipment and pressure on staff.

Amongst the reductions is the discontinuation of a cold cap ‘hat’, which reduces hair loss and protects the scalp when worn during chemotherapy treatment. It is suggested that more minor discontinuations such as this may provoke patients to complain and lead to better solutions for even graver problems at the Cancer Centre affecting people’s health and treatment rates.

The incriminating emails also contained suggestions to alter patients’ drug regiments in an attempt to reduce pressure on the Beatson. This would potentially involve “intermittent dosing instead of maintenance dosing for some chemotherapy drugs, longer dosing intervals for both maintenance and palliative regimens, and stopping maintenance regiments early.”

