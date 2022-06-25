By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 20:44

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

On the second day of Ryanair cabin crew strikes in Spain there have been no reports of flight cancellations, only delays.

The second day of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) has taken place today, Saturday, June 25. No flight cancellations have been reported in any Spanish airport, but 115 arrivals and departures have been delayed, according to union sources.

Up until 3pm this afternoon, these delays had occurred at Malaga, with 22 delays, Sevilla (4), Madrid (14), Barcelona (16), Alicante (10), Valencia (9), Santiago Compostela (5), Palma (27), Girona (2), and Ibiza (6), according to diariodesevilla.es.

A spokesperson from USO, the convening union, explained that this situation has arisen because of Ryanair’s system of maximum benefit, of leaving the minimum indispensable time between flights, which “will cause chain delays”.

Other causes of the delays, according to USO, are that Ryanair had not notified all the TCP of their incorporation in a timely manner, so they could freely exercise their right to strike.

They also pointed to the refusal of the workers on rest ignoring the call of the company, along with cancellations and delays accumulated from strikes in Belgium, France, and Italy.

Ryanair said that these stoppages are “of little importance and little support”, and, after the first day of the strike on Friday turned out to have little impact, it hopes that during the weekend there will be “a minimal interruption” in its flight schedules. A total of 438 scheduled flights operated that day.

Sitcpla, the other union involved in convening the industrial action, today denounced that Ryanair is sending crews based in Morocco to Spanish bases such as Malaga and Santiago to operate the flights that should be affected by the strike.

Lidia Arasanz, the general secretary of USO-Ryanair, indicated in a statement that she hopes that on Monday, June 27 the National Court will rule “favourably” in defence of the collective’s right to strike.

Industrial action has been called by the USO and Sitcpla unions for June 24, 25, 26, 27, and 30, and July 1 and 2, with the aim of forcing Ryanair to comply with the application of basic labour rights and the judicial sentences, and to be able to close an agreement.

