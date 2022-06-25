Pups permitted on public transport in Italy this summer

By Annie Dabb • 25 June 2022 • 13:35

Dog in Carrier - Wikimedia

Trenitalia, Italy’s main rail transport company is offering free transport for dogs this summer. Small pets such as cats are also included in the offer over the summer months.

Like luggage, if pets fit within a carrier with maximum measurements of 70x30x50cm, they qualify for free train travel. Throughout the journey the pets must remain in their carriers and animals are limited to a maximum of 1 per person.

This offer extends to intercity long-distance trains and in Rome travellers can take their pets on the metro, buses and trams if they’re wearing a leash, according to travel.nuity.com

Travellers wanting to take bigger dogs with them can do so on Trenitalia trains but must pay the value of a pet ticket which corresponds with the passenger ticket price. They must also wear a leash and a muzzle. Pet owners must bring their dog’s canine registry certificate and health booklet with them as well if travelling with their pet.

These tickets are available via the ‘travel with your dog’ option on the Trenitalia website.

The offer is extended to first and second class, as well as Executive, Business, Premium and Standard tickets and is valid for journeys on Trenitalia’s Freccia and intercity trains. Free travel for furry friends is available until 15Dth September 2022.

Italian rail company Italo is imposing weight restrictions to the offer, allowing dogs that weigh up to 5 kilograms to travel for free as long as they remain within their carrier. That’s roughly the same weight as an air fryer or nightstand for reference.

