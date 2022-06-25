By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 21:15

Image of electricity meters. Credit: Creative Commons

The Price of electricity drops by 21.3 per cent on Sunday, June 26, in Spain and Portugal.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop 21.3 per cent on Sunday, June 26, compared to this Saturday, June 25. Specifically, the price will be €168.86/MWh.

This price for PVPC customers is the result of adding the average price of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for electricity generation.

According to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market tomorrow will be €117.94/MWh. That is €10.76/MWh less than today’s €128.70/MWh, a drop of 8.3 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum electricity price will be registered between 11pm and midnight, at €153.21/MWh, while the minimum of €74.25/MWh, will be between 6pm and 7pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ is added the compensation of €50.92/MWh to the gas companies, compared to the €85.96/MWh today. This compensation must be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.