By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 19:23

Russian forces capture the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

The Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk has finally fallen to Russian forces.

As reported today, Saturday, June 25, by Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is now completely under Russian occupation. It is now only possible for any remaining residents to leave the city via occupied territory.

This news has been tweeted on the Flash profile, a normally reliable source of up-to-date information coming out of the war-torn former Soviet territory. It was also reported by Sky News.

The Donbas region city of Severodonetsk had been under continuous heavy bombardment from Russian military forces for some weeks. It was reported on Friday, June 24, that all Ukrainian fighters had been ordered to retreat from the city, so it was only a matter of time before the Russians took over.

According to Sky News, Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, speaking from Kyiv, said: “The activities happening in the area of Sievierodonetsk are a tactical regrouping of our troops. This is a withdrawal to advantageous positions to obtain a tactical advantage”.

“Russia is using the tactic it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations”, Budanov added. When asked if this meant Lysychansk, he responded: “Yes, this is the only higher ground”.

Flash also tweeted Haidai as allegedly claiming that the Russians have appointed their commandant to now be in charge of the city. Residents of Severodonetsk – who were hiding from the shelling at the Azot plant – are also allegedly being used to film propaganda videos.

It has also been reported by the same source that Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has allegedly arrived at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg for talks with Vladimir Putin, citing the Russian edition of news outlet, Meduza.

