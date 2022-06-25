SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon attends under the radar Global Women Leader’s Summit in Italy

By Annie Dabb • 25 June 2022 • 12:33

Global Women Leader's Summit - Patricia Espinosa C. Twitter

Known as a homebody, Nicola Sturgeon surprised friends and colleagues by swapping her busy bureau for Lake Como to attend the annual Global Women Leader’s Summit.

Leaving behind plans for a second referendum, reports about the cost-of-living crisis and a sex scandal concerning the SNP’s Patrick Grady, Sturgeon quietly flew off to the international conference.

With many of the attendees tweeting their gratitude for the opportunity to “share insights and lessons learned on how together we can drive progress on #GenderEquality”, topics discussed included women’s rights, driving gender equality and tackling climate change. No government press release was issued to explain her trip.

Although a coming together of female leaders from various parts of the world, Sturgeon seemed to be the only attendee in an elected position. Other women at the conference included the director general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as past Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change Patricia Espinosa C. and Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues Melanne Verveer.

The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and major American charity, the Rockefeller Institute, hosted the event. It was started in 2017 by Pat Mitchell and Ronda Carnegie, co-founders of TEDWomen. The goal of the conference is to develop and take into account female leaders’ perspectives on global priorities.

A Rockefeller Foundation spokesperson commented: “Around the globe, women are emerging as forces for positive change. In every corner of society, they are taking seats at tables where decisions are made, questioning the way things have always been done, and offering fresh perspectives and vital innovations for the most pressing issues of our time.”

