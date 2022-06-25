By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 14:00

June 25: 2 pm: Aid of €200 is to be provided to people on low incomes. Following the announcement of the extension of the anti-crisis measure, the government has said ti will provide direct aid for workers employed and self-employed on low wages. Those that qualify will be able to claim the money from July. Pedro Sánchez said the aid will help to alleviate the rise in the shopping basket for the lowest incomes. June 25: 1 pm: The Government has approved the new measures to deal with the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. President Pedro Sánchez said after an extraordinary meeting of the Minister council that the approval will see “more than 9,000 million euros” spent by the government in alleviating the effects of the war in Ukraine. He added: “This new decree represents an extraordinary effort, exceeding 9,000 million euros, with 5,500 million in spending to protect families and 3,600 million in reduced income due to tax cuts”

June 24: 8.02 pm: President Sanchez has announced that the measures of the anti-crisis package will last until December 31.

Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Spanish Government, announced this Friday, June 24, that the decree containing measures to deal with the economic consequences of the invasion of Ukraine will be extended until December 31.

He revealed that an extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting to be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 25, will approve this action. This is a big change from what was initially anticipated where it was expected to be renewed every three months.

Speaking in Brussels, at the end of the European Council, Mr Sanchez assured that the measures that the decree will include – which he did not want to divulge yet – are “coherent” with what has been approved up to now.

The head of the Executive, who will give an account of the decree himself at the end of the meeting of the Council of Ministers, pointed out that the measures will include aid for families, industry, and companies, so that they can protect themselves from rising prices.

“We know that inflation is high, but this government knows very well who it governs for, we know very well that there are other sectors that want to maintain the ‘status quo’ and privileges, but this government is not going to do it. We know for whom we govern, and we govern to protect families that have become much more vulnerable as a result of the rise in the cost of living”, Sanchez stressed.

He affirmed that the economic situation of the entire EU has been “damaged” as a result of the war, which has led to a rise in energy and food prices, which is weighing down the cost of living for everybody.

Mr Sanchez also defended reforming the electricity market in Europe “in a structural way”, by decoupling the price of gas from electricity, as well as promoting a gas cap in the entire European energy market.

As soon as the gas cap is set in the Iberian market, the evolution of the price in Spain will be “substantially” lower than in the ‘spot’ market President Sanchez assured, as reported by granadadigital.es.

