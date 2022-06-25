Thousands of protestors descend on Munich demanding G7 action on poverty and climate

By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 20:15

G7 action against poverty and climate change has been demanded by thousands of protesters in the German city of Munich.

Reuters has reported from Berlin this afternoon, Saturday, June 25, that demonstration marches have taken place in the German city of Munich. It is estimated that around 4,000 protesters have taken to the streets demanding action to fight poverty to be taken by the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries.

They were also calling for an end to dependency on Russian fossil fuels, plus action against world hunger and climate change. “Stop The War Russia And USA/NATO Hands Off Ukraine”, plus, “Imperialism Starts Here”, were among the placards reportedly seen being held aloft by the marchers.

A three-day summit is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, June 26, in the mountains of Bavaria. The leaders of Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Italy, will gather in the sophisticated resort of Schloss Elmau.

One of the main topics believed to be on the agenda is increased pressure on Moscow. Around 20,000 police officers will reportedly be deployed to ensure security at this summit.

More than 15 organisations were involved in sponsoring today’s march, including Greenpeace, Oxfam Deutschland, Bread for the World, and WWF Germany. In a statement, Oxfam Deutschland said: “The colourful demonstration is a clear sign of how strong the desire of many people is for a fundamentally different policy in the G7 countries”.

