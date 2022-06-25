Two bodies recovered from the sea off the coast of Lloret de Mar in Catalonia

By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 4:32

Image of the resort of Lloret de Mar. Credit: Google maps - Jose Luis Gomez

Emergency services have recovered the bodies of two people from the sea off the coast of the Catalonian resort of Lloret de Mar.

As reported this Friday, June 24, by the Civil Protection department of the Generalitat in Catalonia, two people lost their lives in the sea off the coast of the resort of Lloret de Mar. The 112 emergency number received a call at 1:47pm, alerting the operator that two bodies had been spotted floating in the water.

According to initial reports, their bodies were located some 50 metres from the coast, and a Lloret Civil Protection boat pulled them out of the water and took them to Cala Canyelles. Once there, members of the Medical Emergency System confirmed the death of the two people.

A land unit of the Emergency Medical System (SEM), from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Local Police of Lloret, and the Guardia Civil, were all mobilised to investigate the incident.

The two deceased are a middle-aged man and a woman of Spanish nationality. With these two deaths, there are now four people who have lost their lives on Catalan beaches since summer began. Green flags had been displayed all day on Friday on the beaches of Lloret de Mar due to rough seas.