By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 21:55

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Wikipedia - Kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

British Defence Intelligence has claimed today, Saturday, June 25, that Russian President Vladimir Putin has again culled more generals who were holding strategic positions in the invasion of Ukraine, according to The Sun.

It is thought that Putin purged these high-ranking officers due to the failure of his military to make the expected rapid gains in the former Soviet territory. If these claims are proved to be correct then they come on the same day that Russian forces finally took control of the Donbas region city of Severodonetsk.

Gen-Col Andrei Serdyukov is said to be one of those to feel Putin’s anger, said the MoD source, allegedly relieved of his position as commander of the Airborne Forces. Another victim is believed to be the officer commanding the Southern Group of Forces, General Alexandr Dvornikov.

His role could be filled by General Sergei Surovikin, an officer with 30 years of military experience, although his career has been blighted by claims of brutality and corruption.

“Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles”, said a Defence Intelligence spokesperson. Rumours have been rife for the last few days of an impending coup by high-ranking officials inside the Kremlin who will oust Putin, mainly from US intelligence sources.

A spate of ‘suicides’ has occurred in recent months, involving executives in the gas industry, all of whom were allegedly closely linked to the Russian leader. Just one day after the Ukraine conflict began, on February 25, the body of 61-year-old Alexander Tyulakov was discovered hanged at his £500,000 home.

He was a deputy general director and senior financial and security official at the Russian gas company, Gazprom. A former FSB colonel, posting on his Telegram channel in April, was among many sources who labelled these suicides ‘suspicious’.

