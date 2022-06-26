Andalucia approves 11 euthanasia procedures in the first year of new state law

By Annie Dabb • 26 June 2022 • 11:25
Image - Euthanasia: Alberto Biscalchin - Flickr
A spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Families at the Andalucian Council have specified that on the 20th June, 523 health care providers signed the register of conscientious objectors to carry out the process of euthanasia. 257 signed this register in 2021 and 266 followed suit in 2022.
The Organic Law which came into force on June 25th 2021, allows patients to make a request for Euthanasia if they are in a state of “grave, chronic or debilitating suffering”, or in the case of “serious, incurable illness, which causes intolerable suffering”.
In November, Andalucia established ‘The Commission of Guarantee and Evaluation for the Provision of Aid to Die’, an organisation whose creation is part of the state law. This commission is formed of 13 members, 5 of which are graduated in medicine, 5 with degrees in law and three with nursing qualifications.
The commission meets once a month to verify proceedings and resolve claims made by people to doctors responsible for approving or denying their right to euthanasia, to settle possible professional conflicts of interest or to ensure that the procedure is carried out in accordance with the guidelines laid out in the state law.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
